Locals take advantage of Labor Day sales

Customer shopping the sales at Best Buy Meridian.
Customer shopping the sales at Best Buy Meridian.(WTOK)
By Intisar Faulkner
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Like most other holidays, Labor Day means big sales at area stores.

The Meridian Crossroads shopping center was busy with shoppers taking advantage of special sales and discounts.

With the back to school season still underway across local districts, electronics like laptops and headsets have been hot buys in the past few weeks.

Best Buy was one of the many stores that saw some customer traffic both in store and with their curbside pickup.

“We have had a lot of customers coming in recently buying computers, printers, things of that nature. Cameras, microphones and headsets as well. But overall we’re trying to keep product available, we don’t have a whole lot of stock necessarily from day to day, but we are able to order everything, we can give you guaranteed dates of when you’re going to get the products,” says Asst. Manager, Joshua Gatley.

Customer, Alexander Price says he’s getting his tech gear together before he starts in-person classes next week.

“I came in to bring my laptop and my mom’s laptop to get factory reset so it could work better, so I can use it for virtual and traditional school learning next week.”

The assistant manager says if you weren’t able to head to the store, sales will continue online through midnight.

