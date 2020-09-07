Man in custody after shooting in Newton

NEWTON, Miss. (WTOK) - One man is in custody after a shooting in Newton Saturday night.

Chief Randy Patrick of the Newton Police Department tells Newscenter 11 due to the quick work of his officers, Aderin Spivey was arrested without incident after shooting and injuring Joshua Walker Saturday evening.

The shooting took place in the 100 block of Victoria Circle.

Walker did not sustain life threatening injuries.

An investigation is underway.

