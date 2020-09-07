Advertisement

Man in custody after shooting in Newton

(WSAZ)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWTON, Miss. (WTOK) - One man is in custody after a shooting in Newton Saturday night.

Chief Randy Patrick of the Newton Police Department tells Newscenter 11 due to the quick work of his officers, Aderin Spivey was arrested without incident after shooting and injuring Joshua Walker Saturday evening.

The shooting took place in the 100 block of Victoria Circle.

Walker did not sustain life threatening injuries.

An investigation is underway.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Hurricane

Two developments in the Atlantic are likely to have cyclone formation in the next 48 hours.

Updated: 1 hour ago
Two developments in the Atlantic have a 100% chance and a 90% chance of cyclone formation in the next 48 hours.

Local

Candlelight vigil held in Meridian

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Nicholas Brooks
A local mother is still mourning the death of her son 5 years after he was shot dead.

Forecast

Sunny conditions will stick around for Labor Day.

Updated: 1 hours ago
Temperatures will be in the lower 90's and blue skies will stay in the forecast for labor day. Starting Tuesday isolated showers and thunderstorms come back into the forecast.

Local

Northcrest Baptist Church holds dedication ceremony for new children’s building

Updated: 2 hours ago
The building features 16 classrooms for children ranging from newborns through sixth grade

Latest News

Regional

Visitors, residents enjoy offerings along the Coast over Labor Day weekend

Updated: 3 hours ago
Both residents and visitors are enjoying the Gulf Coast for their Labor Day celebrations.

News

Local barbers give back to community

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nicholas Brooks
Four local barbers held a back to school giveaway at the Velma Young Center.

News

Coronavirus in Mississippi: 86,888 cases, 2,584 deaths reported by health dept.

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
The Mississippi Department of Health confirmed 410 new cases and 16 new deaths Sunday.

Regional

Hundreds attend pro-Trump boat parade on Lake Jordan

Updated: 9 hours ago
Hundreds of President Donald Trump supporters took part in a “Make America Great Again” boat parade on Lake Jordan Saturday.

National

Friday marked the 14th anniversary of Steve Irwin’s death

Updated: 10 hours ago
Steve Irwin passed away in 2006, after a stingray barb pierced his chest while filming a documentary.

Regional

Reservoir police seeing fewer boaters than years prior this Labor Day weekend

Updated: 10 hours ago
Reservoir Police Chief Trevell Dixon said there are more restrictions in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.