Mostly dry week ahead

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Labor Day! We are starting our Monday with temperatures in the low-to-mid-60s. Patchy fog will be possible in spots this morning, but no widespread concerns are expected. We look to see sunny skies for our Labor Day with high temperatures in the low-90s. We will be dry for our Monday, so if you have any outdoor activities planned you are looking good to go. We’ll see clear skies tonight with Tuesday morning lows in the mid-to-upper-60s.

Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday will all see partly cloudy skies with highs in the low-90s. Morning lows will return to the low-70s by Wednesday and Thursday. We only look to see a chance of isolated showers and storms during the Tuesday through Thursday time frame.

Isolated shower and storms chances will continue into our Friday with high temperatures staying in the low-90s, although a few locations may see highs in the mid-90s. Storm chances will increase slightly heading into the weekend. Saturday will feature partly cloudy skies with a chance of scattered showers and storms. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies with a chance of scattered showers and storms on Sunday. High temperatures by Sunday will drop into the upper-80s.

