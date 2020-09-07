MPSD students return Tuesday, principal discusses safety meaures

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - 183 students at Crestwood Elementary will return to campus Tuesday for the first time in nearly six months. Principal Dana Bell says she’s put several safety measures in place like installing classroom hand washing stations to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“All of our classrooms have sinks with running water with soap and sanitizer stations. The floors are six feet apart with paw prints, so students know they are to social distance within six feet,” said Bell.

Other safety measures included mandatory temperature checks. Face masks will be required, and face shields will be provided.

“We are hoping once parents see the safety measures that we have in place that they will send their students to school,” said Bell. “We want to ensure parents that we’re going to do everything that’s possible to make sure they’re child is safe and we’re following CDC guidelines.”

Bell believes making the switch from a computer screen to a classroom will enhance learning.

“We need to know where they are to access them to make sure they’re getting everything they need. Teachers, parents have been working vigorously to make sure the kids are getting what they need, but it doesn’t take the place of a classroom teacher,” said Bell.

Students will also have assigned seats, so if a student gets sick, they’ll be able to do contact tracing.

340 students are enrolled at Crestwood.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.