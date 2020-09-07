Staying warm and dry this week

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Last week, colder air looked like a possibility for us late this week. This week, that colder air looks less likely for Mississippi and Alabama.

What Happened To Our Colder Air?

The wave in the jet stream that will bring the colder air to the Rocky Mountains States had been expected to slide eastward, bringing its cold air with it. However, that wave is now expected to break off from the jet stream and sit over the Central Rockies and even drift back toward the west rather than making eastward progress toward us. The cold air will be experienced from Billings to Denver to Amarillo. Higher elevations will even some snow from this system.

Farther east, we will stay warm as that colder air is trapped well west of us.

The Next 24 Hours

This evening will be clear. We will cool from upper 80s around 6 PM to mid-70s at 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be clear. The low temperature by morning will be near 66 degrees. Tuesday will start sunny and crisp with mid-to-upper 60s around 6 AM. We will warm into the mid-80s by noon. Clouds will increase in the afternoon, and some potential exists for a couple of showers, especially over West Alabama. We will spend most of the afternoon in the 80s, and we will touch 90-91 degrees for a high.

Looking Ahead

Few changes are expected through Thursday. The chance for rain will gradually creep up Friday and Saturday before more widespread showers and thunderstorms become likely on Sunday and Monday. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s - near normal for this time of year. Lows will be in the upper 60s Tuesday and Wednesday mornings, then lower 70s are likely through Monday morning.

