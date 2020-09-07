Advertisement

Sunny conditions will stick around for Labor Day.

Labor Day will be filled with sunshine and temperatures in the lower 90's.
Labor Day will be filled with sunshine and temperatures in the lower 90's.
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We have remained dry today and that will be the story for tomorrow too, but showers will come back into the forecast by Tuesday and Wednesday. Tonight, as you’re going to bed, we are seeing temperatures in the lower 70′s and temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60′s tomorrow morning. It will be a nice morning to go for a run or walk before the holiday festivities begin.

Temperatures will reach the mid 80′s by noon and through the afternoon we will heat up to the lower 90′s and come down just a few degrees to the upper 80′s by evening. Temperatures by 10 PM will be back in the mid to lower 70′s. If you are celebrating the holiday by going to the pool or going to the river, temperatures will be in the lower 80′s by 10 AM and touch the lower 90′s by the afternoon. Temperatures tomorrow evening will be great for a cookout or spending time with friends and family outside.

Temperatures will be in the upper 80′s by 6 PM and cool off to the upper 70′s by 8 PM. Once the sunsets temperatures will continue to go down to the mid 70′s by 10 PM. I have been talking about a cold front that should be coming through the area by the end of the week, but sadly the data has shifted west so we may not see cooler temperatures just yet. The cold air seems to be coming to the east until Wednesday when we see a high-pressure system that is making air flow up the Rockies which will make the cold front stay in place. The cold air staying in the west will create snow in Colorado and we will only be seeing rain with temperatures still in the upper 80′s. By Friday morning we will be mostly dry, but we could still see some isolated showers. Our rain chance stays low for Monday and Tuesday, but more scattered showers will move in on Wednesday and Thursday.

Temperatures tomorrow will reach the lower 90′s and they will stay that way until Wednesday. We aren’t seeing any rain tomorrow, but our rain chances return by Tuesday and will last the rest of the week. Temperatures will be in the upper 80′s by the end of the week and overnight we are seeing temperatures in the upper 60′s and lower 70′s.

Two developments in the Atlantic are likely to have cyclone formation in the next 48 hours.

Two developments in the Atlantic have a 100% chance and a 90% chance of cyclone formation in the next 48 hours.

Three developments in the Atlantic could have cyclone formation in the next 48 hours.

Three tropical waves could lead to cyclone formation in the next 48 hours.

Shelby "Mac N Cheezy" Mason Weather Forecast

Temperatures will remain in the lower 90’s for the rest of the holiday weekend.

Sunny conditions and temperatures in the lower 90's will stick around until the middle of next week.

Weather - Sept. 4, 2020

Weather - Sept. 4, 2020

Two developments in the tropics could have cyclone formation in the next 48 hours.

The tropics has two developments that could have cyclone formation in the next 48 hours.

Mostly sunny will stick around from the holiday weekend.

Temperatures will be in the lower 90's all weekend with mostly sunny conditions.

Today's Weather - Andrew Samet - Sept. 4th, 2020

Today's Weather - Andrew Samet - Sept. 4th, 2020

Isolated storms possible on Friday

We’ll see partly cloudy skies on our Friday with a chance of isolated showers and storms in the afternoon and early evening. Highs will be in the mid-90s with the heat index around 100.

Weather - September 3, 2020

Weather - September 3, 2020