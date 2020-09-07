Sunny conditions will stick around for Labor Day.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We have remained dry today and that will be the story for tomorrow too, but showers will come back into the forecast by Tuesday and Wednesday. Tonight, as you’re going to bed, we are seeing temperatures in the lower 70′s and temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60′s tomorrow morning. It will be a nice morning to go for a run or walk before the holiday festivities begin.

Temperatures will reach the mid 80′s by noon and through the afternoon we will heat up to the lower 90′s and come down just a few degrees to the upper 80′s by evening. Temperatures by 10 PM will be back in the mid to lower 70′s. If you are celebrating the holiday by going to the pool or going to the river, temperatures will be in the lower 80′s by 10 AM and touch the lower 90′s by the afternoon. Temperatures tomorrow evening will be great for a cookout or spending time with friends and family outside.

Temperatures will be in the upper 80′s by 6 PM and cool off to the upper 70′s by 8 PM. Once the sunsets temperatures will continue to go down to the mid 70′s by 10 PM. I have been talking about a cold front that should be coming through the area by the end of the week, but sadly the data has shifted west so we may not see cooler temperatures just yet. The cold air seems to be coming to the east until Wednesday when we see a high-pressure system that is making air flow up the Rockies which will make the cold front stay in place. The cold air staying in the west will create snow in Colorado and we will only be seeing rain with temperatures still in the upper 80′s. By Friday morning we will be mostly dry, but we could still see some isolated showers. Our rain chance stays low for Monday and Tuesday, but more scattered showers will move in on Wednesday and Thursday.

Temperatures tomorrow will reach the lower 90′s and they will stay that way until Wednesday. We aren’t seeing any rain tomorrow, but our rain chances return by Tuesday and will last the rest of the week. Temperatures will be in the upper 80′s by the end of the week and overnight we are seeing temperatures in the upper 60′s and lower 70′s.

