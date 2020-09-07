Tropical Storm Paulette forms in the Atlantic

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Tropical Depression 17 has strengthened into Tropical Storm Paulette as of the 10 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center. Winds are currently sustained at 40 mph and the center of the storm is located more or less halfway between Africa and the Lesser Antilles.

Paulette is expected to maintain tropical storm strength through the start of the weekend. It is still too early to determine any threats that Paulette will pose to the United States, but impacts look unlikely.

Elsewhere around the tropics, Tropical Depression 18 is located right off the coast of Africa and is expected to strengthen into a tropical storm later today or tomorrow. A tropical wave located near Bermuda a 30% chance of development into a tropical storm over the next five days. Another tropical wave is forecast to move off of Africa and has a 40% chance of development over the next 5 days.

