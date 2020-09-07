Two developments in the Atlantic are likely to have cyclone formation in the next 48 hours.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Yesterday we were tracking three developments in the tropics that could have cyclone formation. One of these systems has a 10% chance of cyclone formation in the next 48 hours and is located southeast of Bermuda.

The two systems that are most likely to develop are in the Central Atlantic and the Western Coast of Africa. The one in the Central Atlantic has a 100% chance of cyclone formation and could become a tropical depression later tonight.

The system off of the Western Coast of Africa has a 90% chance of cyclone formation in the next 48 hours and has increasing signs of being a well defined low pressure system.

