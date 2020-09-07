Advertisement

Two developments in the Atlantic are likely to have cyclone formation in the next 48 hours.

Developments in the Atlantic have a 100% and 90% chance of cyclone formation in the next 48 hours.
Developments in the Atlantic have a 100% and 90% chance of cyclone formation in the next 48 hours.(WTOK)
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Yesterday we were tracking three developments in the tropics that could have cyclone formation. One of these systems has a 10% chance of cyclone formation in the next 48 hours and is located southeast of Bermuda.

The two systems that are most likely to develop are in the Central Atlantic and the Western Coast of Africa. The one in the Central Atlantic has a 100% chance of cyclone formation and could become a tropical depression later tonight.

The system off of the Western Coast of Africa has a 90% chance of cyclone formation in the next 48 hours and has increasing signs of being a well defined low pressure system.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Sunny conditions will stick around for Labor Day.

Updated: 1 hours ago
Temperatures will be in the lower 90's and blue skies will stay in the forecast for labor day. Starting Tuesday isolated showers and thunderstorms come back into the forecast.

Hurricane

Three developments in the Atlantic could have cyclone formation in the next 48 hours.

Updated: 23 hours ago
Three tropical waves could lead to cyclone formation in the next 48 hours.

Forecast

Temperatures will remain in the lower 90’s for the rest of the holiday weekend.

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 4:08 PM CDT
Sunny conditions and temperatures in the lower 90's will stick around until the middle of next week.

Weather

Weather - Sept. 4, 2020

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 12:37 AM CDT
Weather - Sept. 4, 2020

Latest News

Hurricane

Two developments in the tropics could have cyclone formation in the next 48 hours.

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 9:28 PM CDT
The tropics has two developments that could have cyclone formation in the next 48 hours.

Forecast

Mostly sunny will stick around from the holiday weekend.

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 3:43 PM CDT
Temperatures will be in the lower 90's all weekend with mostly sunny conditions.

Hurricane

3 additional hurricane-related deaths reported in Louisiana

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 11:40 AM CDT
|
By Staff
The death toll from Hurricane Laura in Louisiana now stands at 20.

Weather Forecast

Today's Weather - Andrew Samet - Sept. 4th, 2020

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 7:32 AM CDT
Today's Weather - Andrew Samet - Sept. 4th, 2020

Weather

Isolated storms possible on Friday

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 4:31 AM CDT
|
By Andrew Samet
We’ll see partly cloudy skies on our Friday with a chance of isolated showers and storms in the afternoon and early evening. Highs will be in the mid-90s with the heat index around 100.

Weather

Weather - September 3, 2020

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 7:57 PM CDT
Weather - September 3, 2020