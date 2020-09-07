Two tropical storms form in the Atlantic on Monday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Two tropical storms formed in the Atlantic Ocean on Monday.

Tropical Depression Seventeen became Tropical Storm Paulette Monday morning. Tropical Storm Paulette is forecast to track westward to west-northwestward through Saturday. It will be several hundred miles southeast of Bermuda on Saturday afternoon as it makes a gradual turn toward the north. Paulette will not impact land through this weekend.

Tropical Depression Eighteen formed early on Monday and intensified to become Tropical Storm Rene on Monday afternoon. Tropical Storm Rene was located near the Cape Verde Islands off the African Coast at 4 PM Monday. It will track west to west-northwestward through Thursday and then gradually turn more toward a northwest track on Friday and Saturday. Tropical Storm Rene is expected to become a hurricane by Thursday. After moving away from the Cape Verde Islands on Tuesday, it will not impact land through Saturday.

