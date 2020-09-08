26 deaths in Louisiana attributed to Hurricane Laura
(WAFB) - At least 26 deaths in Louisiana have been attributed to Hurricane Laura, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Tuesday, Sept. 8, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced an additional death, bringing the total up to 26.
LDH has verified the following deaths:
14-year-old female, Vernon Parish, fallen tree
51-year-old male, Jackson Parish, fallen tree
68-year-old male, Acadia Parish, fallen tree
64-year-old female, Allen Parish, fallen tree
Male, Calcasieu Parish, drowning
24-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator
56-year-old female, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator
61-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator
81-year-old female, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator
72-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator
84-year-old male, Allen Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator
80-year-old female, Allen Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator
57-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, head injury after falling from roof
One resident, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning
49-year-old male, Rapides Parish, storm cleanup
36-year-old male, Beauregard Parish, heat-related illness
80 to 89-year-old female, Beauregard Parish, heat-related illness
65-year-old male, Rapides Parish, heat-related illness
50-year-old male, Rapides Parish, heat-related illness
70-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator
41-year-old male, Vernon Parish, heat-related illness
47-year-old male, Vernon Parish, heat-related illness
59-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, head injury during storm cleanup
52-year-old male, Grant Parish, heat-related illness
25-year-old male, Natchitoches Parish, electrocution
Unidentified individual
At the time of landfall, Hurricane Laura was one of the strongest hurricanes to hit Louisiana in modern history.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.