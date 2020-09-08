Advertisement

26 deaths in Louisiana attributed to Hurricane Laura

Water covers land after the passage of Hurricane Laura, Thursday Aug. 27, 2020, in Cameron, La.
Water covers land after the passage of Hurricane Laura, Thursday Aug. 27, 2020, in Cameron, La.(Bill Feig/The Advocate via AP, Pool)
By Samantha Morgan
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WAFB) - At least 26 deaths in Louisiana have been attributed to Hurricane Laura, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

On Tuesday, Sept. 8, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced an additional death, bringing the total up to 26.

LDH has verified the following deaths:

14-year-old female, Vernon Parish, fallen tree

51-year-old male, Jackson Parish, fallen tree

68-year-old male, Acadia Parish, fallen tree

64-year-old female, Allen Parish, fallen tree

Male, Calcasieu Parish, drowning

24-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator

56-year-old female, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator

61-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator

81-year-old female, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator

72-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator

84-year-old male, Allen Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator

80-year-old female, Allen Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator

57-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, head injury after falling from roof

One resident, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning

49-year-old male, Rapides Parish, storm cleanup

36-year-old male, Beauregard Parish, heat-related illness

80 to 89-year-old female, Beauregard Parish, heat-related illness

65-year-old male, Rapides Parish, heat-related illness

50-year-old male, Rapides Parish, heat-related illness

70-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator

41-year-old male, Vernon Parish, heat-related illness

47-year-old male, Vernon Parish, heat-related illness

59-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, head injury during storm cleanup

52-year-old male, Grant Parish, heat-related illness

25-year-old male, Natchitoches Parish, electrocution

Unidentified individual

At the time of landfall, Hurricane Laura was one of the strongest hurricanes to hit Louisiana in modern history.

