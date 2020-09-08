ADPH: More than 2,200 people have died from COVID-19 as over 133K test positive and more than 51K recover

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 2,277 COVID-19 deaths in Alabama. That total includes 2,153 confirmed deaths and 124 probable deaths.

The ADPH reports there have been 133,606 total cases of coronavirus in Alabama - 121,879 being confirmed and 11,727 being probable. There have been 980,668 diagnostic tests conducted and 55,234 antibody tests. These numbers are as of September 7.

The state added its most cases in one day on July 23 with 2,110. Alabama had 57 deaths reported on July 22, which was its largest in a 24-hour span.

In the last 14 days, 102,526 people have been tested and 10,579 positive cases have been reported.

Jefferson County has the most cases with 16,789 confirmed positives and 704 probable.

Here is a look at numbers for a 4-county region of west Alabama:

COUNTY CASES DEATHS # TESTED Choctaw 325 12 1429 Sumter 403 19 2323 Marengo 647 18 4768 Pickens 545 11 4303 TOTAL 1920 60 12,823

The health department also reports 51,154 presumed recoveries in Alabama. Their definition of presumed recovery is if it’s been either (a) more than 14 days since a positive test without hospitalization or (b) more than 32 days since a positive test and the patient was hospitalized or if a hospitalization is unknown.

The state reports 14,914 people have been hospitalized since March 13. As of Sept. 6, there were 841 COVID-19 patients in hospitals.

Find more statistics at the Alabama Department of Public Health website. You may also view the dashboard by clicking here.

