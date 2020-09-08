Advertisement

Auditor reviews plan for 2021 Meridian city budget

During Tuesday’s meeting, an auditor from BKD advisory firm met with city leaders to discuss final adjustments and appropriate changes for this upcoming budget.(WTOK)
By Intisar Faulkner
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 12:57 PM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Another Tuesday, another budget session at city hall in Meridian.

As the September 30th deadline approaches, council members continue to break down numbers and finalize the funds needed for the 2021 fiscal year.

“So we’re looking at a budget of approximately $35,775,000. This budget amount, there’s some things that have been moved around from last year in the budget.”

Chief Financial Officer, Brandye Latimer says this year’s planning process has been difficult due to unknown changes with the pandemic, but the committee is on track.

“This year the challenge has been not knowing what this pandemic will do with our revenue so we’re being conservative and basing our revenues for 2021 on the revenues from 2020 and also the property tax portion we’re basing on our assess values we received from Lauderdale county,” says Latimer.

A special meeting will be held at city hall on September 22nd at 5pm to present the auditor’s final numbers. The public is welcome to attend.

