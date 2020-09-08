Carolyn McRae Temple, age 92, passed away peacefully on September 4 th, 2020 in Meridian, Mississippi. A much-loved mother and grandmother, she was born in Meridian on January 31, 1928 and grew up a country girl in Whynot, Mississippi. She graduated from Meridian High School and received a Home Economics degree from Mississippi State College for Women where she was a member of the Jester Honorary Social Club. She briefly taught school before marrying the love of her life, William Arlo Temple. Carolyn was a life-long Christian and member of Poplar Springs Drive Baptist Church in Meridian, where she served on many committees including several stints as President of the Women’s Mission Union. She taught the Young Married Women’s Sunday School Class for years becoming a mother figure to many young ladies. Additionally, she was a Girl Scout Leader, a Girl’s Auxiliary leader and directed Bible School. She was a member of the Meridian Garden Club and worked on Merrehope restoration.

She was a naturalist and passed down her love for all living things to her family. She loved walks in the woods especially in the Spring during the Redbud and Dogwood bloom or the Fall during the leaf change. For relaxation she enjoyed sitting down with a cup of coffee and a good book. As an avid gardener, she was always sharing cuttings of plants and was known for her green thumb. She was a southern cook extraordinaire as her family always looked forward to holiday meals with Grandma. Her chicken and dumplings and chocolate pie were legendary. Her children and grandchildren frequently called for her recipes and cooking advice.

Perhaps Carolyn’s greatest life work was the loving and rearing of her children and grandchildren. Her countless hours of hands on love have and will transcend the generations of her family and friends for years to come. She had the ability to make each child and grandchild feel special.

She is preceded in death by her mother and father, Ethel Carr McRae and Leo C. McRae; her husband of 61 years, William Arlo Temple; and her brother Robert Lee McRae. She is survived by her four children: William Arlo Temple Jr. (Joellyn) of Meridian; David McRae Temple (Sandy) of Jackson; Susan Carol Temple of Cordova, TN; and Thomas Edward Temple (Brenda) of Maben. Grandchildren include: Christina Temple Payne (Kevin) of Greer, SC; William Arlo Temple III (Renee), Alisha Miller (Scott), and Jennifer Temple of Meridian; Kelly Temple of Atlanta, GA; Michelle Temple Reza (Mark), Caroline Temple Smith (Griffin) and Michael Temple of Jackson; and Lauren Temple Younger (Albert) of Columbus. Great grandchildren are: Austin Payne and Gabby Payne of Greer, SC; Will Temple, Bella Temple, Colton Temple, Alexis Remy (Joshua), Morgan Miller, and Avery Miller of Meridian; and Madelyn Reza, Marissa Reza, Mac Smith, and Helen Smith of Jackson. Great, great grandchildren include: Aiden Remy and Allie Grace Remy of Meridian. She is also survived by one brother, James Leo McRae of Daleville.

A private family graveside service will be held on Thursday, September 10 th with Reverend James A. Ruffin officiating. A Celebration of Life service is planned for next summer when COVID concerns lessen. You can share a fond memory of Carolyn or leave the family a message of condolence at www.robertbarhamffh.com . Memorials can be sent to Poplar Springs Drive Baptist Church (Missions Area) of Meridian or the UMMC MIND Center. The family would like to thank the caregivers at Northpoint Nursing and Rehab Center, Poplar Springs Nursing Center, and Quality Hospice Care for their kind, loving care.

