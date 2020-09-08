City of Meridian Arrest Report September 8, 2020

Arrest Report

JAMES STEPHENS, 1973

HOMELESS

WILLFUL TRESPASSING

BEYONIKA LEWIS, 1978

2007 20TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

PUBLIC DRUNK

YEHUDI SIMS, 1998

3017 9TH ST MERIDIAN, MS

SIMPLE ASSAULT ON A MINOR

TYREK D WILLIAMS, 1999

1921 RUSSELL MT GILEAD RD MERIDIAN, MS

GIVING FALSE INFORMATION

MAGHEN G THRASH, 1984

1526 CARL HARPER RD MERIDIAN, MS

POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA

JAQUARIAN M TOOLE, 1991

200 23RD ST APT B184 MERIDIAN, MS

DUI OTHER

JAMAL HORN, 1996

315 60TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

DUI OTHER

OTIS WATKINS, 1990

HOMELESS

SHOPLIFTING

ANTONYIO DONWELL, 2000

1719 HWY 19N APT 88 MERIDIAN, MS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

CHRISTOPHER RANDLE, 1990

5942 TUBBS RD TOOMSUBA, MS

SHOPLIFTING

TAMARCUS EVANS, 2002

HOMELESS

WILLFUL TRESPASSING

GREGORY COLEMAN, 1978

108 THOMPSON AVE QUITMAN, MS

DUI REFUSAL

ANTHONY M TERRY, 1971

2813 PENDORFF RD LAUREL, MS

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE

ISMEAL DIAZ, 1998

3314 21ST ST MERIDIAN, MS

DUI

GUY MCRAE, 1995

141 BAKER RD BELDEN, MS

TRESPASSING

MARY R ADAMS, 1966

1430 OVERHILL ST HOUSTON, TX

TRESPASSING

TRAVIS F BETHEA, 1993

1224 61ST CT MERIDIAN, MS

DUI

OTIS WATKINS, 1990

HOMELESS

SHOPLIFTING

BILLY D EDWARDS, 1967

10061 RD 266 PHILADELPHIA, MS

DUI OTHER

AISHA D ROBERTS, 1995

4120 9TH ST APT 1305 MERIDIAN, MS

SIMPLE ASSAULT - THREAT

DARREN S PRUITT, 1988

1809 37TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

CHRISTIAN ALFORD, 1999

211 NORTH HILLS ST APT J1 MERIDIAN, MS

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF AGREEMENT

TAYLOR CARTER, 2000

2413 2ND AVE MERIDIAN, MS

STALKING

DEON COLE, 1995

2016 43RD AVE MERIDIAN, MS

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

DENNIS MARTIN, 1998

11099 HILL THOMPSON RD COLLINSVILLE, MS

SHOPLIFTING

ANTONIO A OWENS, 1994

3820 9TH ST MERIDIAN, MS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

DURELL S CLAY, 1992

2026 27TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

SIMPLE ASSAULT

JASSMUNN HAYNES, 1989

2113 18TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

DERICKUS DEAN, 1998

107 71ST PL APT 34 MERIIDAN, MS

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE

JAYLON JOHNSON, 2000

909 21ST ST MERIDIAN, MS

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

Felony Arrest Report

There were no felony arrest to report

Meridian Police Department Media Release

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 3, 2020, at 6:00 AM to September 8, 2020, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

At 9:20 AM on September 5, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 3100 block of St. Paul Street. The victim stated they were threatened with a knife and product was taken.

Commercial Burglary

At 7:31 PM on September 6, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2200 block of A Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were not any stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

At 7:05 AM on September 3, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 3100 block of 7th Street. Entry was gained through a window.

Residential Burglary

At 11:30 AM on September 3, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 4600 block of North Hills Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to13 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 3 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 1:45 AM on September 6, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 900 block of 42nd Avenue. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 11:00 PM on September 6, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2400 block of 40th Avenue. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation

