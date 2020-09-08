City of Meridian Arrest Report September 8, 2020
Arrest Report
JAMES STEPHENS, 1973
HOMELESS
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
BEYONIKA LEWIS, 1978
2007 20TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
PUBLIC DRUNK
YEHUDI SIMS, 1998
3017 9TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
SIMPLE ASSAULT ON A MINOR
TYREK D WILLIAMS, 1999
1921 RUSSELL MT GILEAD RD MERIDIAN, MS
GIVING FALSE INFORMATION
MAGHEN G THRASH, 1984
1526 CARL HARPER RD MERIDIAN, MS
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
JAQUARIAN M TOOLE, 1991
200 23RD ST APT B184 MERIDIAN, MS
DUI OTHER
JAMAL HORN, 1996
315 60TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
DUI OTHER
OTIS WATKINS, 1990
HOMELESS
SHOPLIFTING
ANTONYIO DONWELL, 2000
1719 HWY 19N APT 88 MERIDIAN, MS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
CHRISTOPHER RANDLE, 1990
5942 TUBBS RD TOOMSUBA, MS
SHOPLIFTING
TAMARCUS EVANS, 2002
HOMELESS
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
GREGORY COLEMAN, 1978
108 THOMPSON AVE QUITMAN, MS
DUI REFUSAL
ANTHONY M TERRY, 1971
2813 PENDORFF RD LAUREL, MS
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
ISMEAL DIAZ, 1998
3314 21ST ST MERIDIAN, MS
DUI
GUY MCRAE, 1995
141 BAKER RD BELDEN, MS
TRESPASSING
MARY R ADAMS, 1966
1430 OVERHILL ST HOUSTON, TX
TRESPASSING
TRAVIS F BETHEA, 1993
1224 61ST CT MERIDIAN, MS
DUI
BILLY D EDWARDS, 1967
10061 RD 266 PHILADELPHIA, MS
DUI OTHER
AISHA D ROBERTS, 1995
4120 9TH ST APT 1305 MERIDIAN, MS
SIMPLE ASSAULT - THREAT
DARREN S PRUITT, 1988
1809 37TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
CHRISTIAN ALFORD, 1999
211 NORTH HILLS ST APT J1 MERIDIAN, MS
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF AGREEMENT
TAYLOR CARTER, 2000
2413 2ND AVE MERIDIAN, MS
STALKING
DEON COLE, 1995
2016 43RD AVE MERIDIAN, MS
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
DENNIS MARTIN, 1998
11099 HILL THOMPSON RD COLLINSVILLE, MS
SHOPLIFTING
ANTONIO A OWENS, 1994
3820 9TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
DURELL S CLAY, 1992
2026 27TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
SIMPLE ASSAULT
JASSMUNN HAYNES, 1989
2113 18TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
DERICKUS DEAN, 1998
107 71ST PL APT 34 MERIIDAN, MS
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
JAYLON JOHNSON, 2000
909 21ST ST MERIDIAN, MS
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
Felony Arrest Report
There were no felony arrest to report
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 3, 2020, at 6:00 AM to September 8, 2020, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
At 9:20 AM on September 5, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 3100 block of St. Paul Street. The victim stated they were threatened with a knife and product was taken.
Commercial Burglary
At 7:31 PM on September 6, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2200 block of A Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 7:05 AM on September 3, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 3100 block of 7th Street. Entry was gained through a window.
Residential Burglary
At 11:30 AM on September 3, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 4600 block of North Hills Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to13 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 3 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 1:45 AM on September 6, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 900 block of 42nd Avenue. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 11:00 PM on September 6, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2400 block of 40th Avenue. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation
