Advertisement

Dolphins name QB Ryan Fitzpatrick as week one starter, Tua Tagovailoa as backup

Tua Tagovailoa and Ryan Fitzpatrick during Dolphins training camp
Tua Tagovailoa and Ryan Fitzpatrick during Dolphins training camp(Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports)
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 1:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been named backup to Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick.

The decision was announced Monday ahead of the team’s trip to Foxborough to face Cam Newton and the New England Patriots.

“This isn’t groundbreaking news,” head coach Brian Flores said. “Fitz is going to be the starter. In a year like this with limited, no OTAs, no minicamp, limited training camp or modified training camp, we just felt like that was the best decision for our team. He’s done a good job through the course of training camp, and he’ll be out there.”

Tagovailoa battled Josh Rosen for the No. 2 quarterback spot and was a clear winner when the Dolphins waived Rosen on Friday. Jake Rudock will serve as Miami’s third quarterback after joining the team’s practice squad on Sunday.

The decision to start Fitzpatrick over Tagovailoa did not appear to be health related. Flores confirmed the rookie has been looking good nearly 10 months after his season ending hip injury while playing at Alabama.

“He’s had a good camp. He’s been competitive. He’s shown a lot of improvement,” Flores said. “If he had to go in and play, that’s how it’d be. Now a rookie playing early on, we may have that at some other positions and if that were the case, then that’s what it would be.”

Fitzpatrick started 13 of 16 games last season but has only started all 16 games twice during his 15-year NFL career.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Sports 6pm - September 7, 2020

Updated: 7 hours ago
Sports 6pm - September 7, 2020

Sports

Hopson Out as Southern Miss Coach

Updated: 10 hours ago
Jay Hopson has resigned as Head Coach at USM

Sports

Sideline View by Dale McKee

Updated: 16 hours ago
Dale McKee with his take on the local, regional and national sports scenes

Sports

Djokovic out of US Open after hitting line judge with ball

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Top-seeded Novak Djokovic has been defaulted from his fourth-round match at the U.S. Open after he accidentally hit a line judge with a tennis ball.

Latest News

Sports

Northwood Labor Day Golf

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 11:42 PM CDT
Northwood Labor Day Golf

Sports

State Games Baseball Athlete of the Year

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 11:41 PM CDT
State Games Baseball Athlete of the Year

Sports

Harvick takes Southern 500 after leaders Elliott, Truex bump

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 11:09 PM CDT
|
By PETE IACOBELLI
Kevin Harvick wins at Darlington after Martin Truex Jr. and Chase Elliott hit the wall.

Sports

Brandon Jones takes lead late to win Darlington Xfinity race

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 11:32 PM CDT
|
By PETE IACOBELLI
Brandon Jones speeds past Hamlin-Chastain tangle for Darlington Xfinity win.

Sports

NFL, union extend daily COVID-19 testing into regular season

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 11:20 PM CDT
|
By BARRY WILNER
Daily testing for COVID-19, except on game days, has been extended into the regular season by the NFL and the players’ union.

Sports

High school football scores: Sept. 5, 2020

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 8:02 PM CDT
Scores from week three of Football Friday