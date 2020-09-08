Dolphins name QB Ryan Fitzpatrick as week one starter, Tua Tagovailoa as backup

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been named backup to Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick.

The decision was announced Monday ahead of the team’s trip to Foxborough to face Cam Newton and the New England Patriots.

“This isn’t groundbreaking news,” head coach Brian Flores said. “Fitz is going to be the starter. In a year like this with limited, no OTAs, no minicamp, limited training camp or modified training camp, we just felt like that was the best decision for our team. He’s done a good job through the course of training camp, and he’ll be out there.”

Tagovailoa battled Josh Rosen for the No. 2 quarterback spot and was a clear winner when the Dolphins waived Rosen on Friday. Jake Rudock will serve as Miami’s third quarterback after joining the team’s practice squad on Sunday.

The decision to start Fitzpatrick over Tagovailoa did not appear to be health related. Flores confirmed the rookie has been looking good nearly 10 months after his season ending hip injury while playing at Alabama.

“He’s had a good camp. He’s been competitive. He’s shown a lot of improvement,” Flores said. “If he had to go in and play, that’s how it’d be. Now a rookie playing early on, we may have that at some other positions and if that were the case, then that’s what it would be.”

Fitzpatrick started 13 of 16 games last season but has only started all 16 games twice during his 15-year NFL career.

