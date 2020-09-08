Advertisement

’Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ blitz period ends

(KSFY)
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The end of Labor Day marked the end of a two week campaign called ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.’

Officers all around the United States increased patrols and have been conducting roadside safety checkpoints to check for impaired drivers.

Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said this past weekend was busy for deputies.

“During the Labor Day holiday weekend, we had 11 individuals who those not to adhere to that. They have been charged based upon our investigations,” Calhoun explained.

Numbers for the entire two week time period should be released in the next few days.

“Driving while impaired will get you a citation which will ultimately end up with you being in court. It will cost you a lot of money,” Calhoun said

