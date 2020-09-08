Advertisement

Local USM fans react to Hopson stepping down as football coach

USM's Hopson Resigns
USM's Hopson Resigns(WTOK)
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

For the fifth time in 13 seasons, the University of Southern Mississippi is in the market for a new head football coach. Jay Hopson resigned as head coach of the Golden Eagles Monday after four years and one game into his tenure at the USM helm.

Hopson, a native of Vicksburg, who had twice been a defensive coordinator at Southern Miss, leaves with a record of 28 and 24 with four bowl appearances but no division or conference championships.

“I think it’s just a point in life with what all has happened this summer and you need remember too that Jay has recovered from cancer before.," said Dick Simmons, the President of the Southern Miss East Central Mississippi Alumni Chapter. "He’s a good family man. A good Christian man. I think he’s at a junction in life that hey I want to take a little time off and figure out where do I go.”

“I think he’s had a lot on him in the last couple of months," said Billy Duckworth, a longtime USM fan. " I know his father passed away and he had other issues. I agree with the fact that he resigned and I do agree that the program wasn’t moving forward but I wish him all the best in the future, him and his family.”

Receivers Coach Scotty Walden has been named Interim Head Coach with the Golden Eagles who return to action September 19th at home against Louisiana Tech.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Kanye West makes presidential ballot in Mississippi

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
West met the requirements of getting the signatures of at least 1,000 Mississippi voters and paid a $2,500 fee to the Secretary of State’s Office.

Local

Military Matters: Capt. Timothy Moore

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Emily Erikson
Capt. Timothy Moore is one of the few commanding officers at NAS Meridian to have the background of being a helicopter pilot.

News

’Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ blitz period ends

Updated: 50 minutes ago
he end of Labor Day marked the end of a two week campaign called ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.’

Coronavirus

ADPH: More than 2,200 people have died from COVID-19 as over 133K test positive and more than 51K recover

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Staff
The health department also reports 51,154 presumed recoveries in Alabama.

Hurricane

26 deaths in Louisiana attributed to Hurricane Laura

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Samantha Morgan
Gov. John Bel Edwards announced an additional death, bringing the total up to 26.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Gov. Reeves’ news conference

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
The governor and other state officials are updating the state's efforts to limit transmission of COVID-19.

News

Auditor reviews plan for 2021 Meridian city budget

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Intisar Faulkner
During Tuesday’s meeting, an auditor from BKD advisory firm met with city leaders to discuss final adjustments and appropriate changes for this upcoming budget.

News

Meridian Public School students return to in-person learning

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Andrew Samet
Students we spoke to are excited to be back in the school buildings, but are prepared for the changes that have come about due to the pandemic.

State

Medical marijuana: Supporters make plea for passing Initiative 65

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jacob Gallant
Supporters of Initiative 65 point out its differences from Initiative 65A.

Hurricane

Nearly 100 Louisiana water systems remain under boil order after Hurricane Laura

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jarmarlon Thompkins and Matthew Segura
Most boil orders are precautionary.