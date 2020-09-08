Local USM fans react to Hopson stepping down as football coach

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

For the fifth time in 13 seasons, the University of Southern Mississippi is in the market for a new head football coach. Jay Hopson resigned as head coach of the Golden Eagles Monday after four years and one game into his tenure at the USM helm.

Hopson, a native of Vicksburg, who had twice been a defensive coordinator at Southern Miss, leaves with a record of 28 and 24 with four bowl appearances but no division or conference championships.

“I think it’s just a point in life with what all has happened this summer and you need remember too that Jay has recovered from cancer before.," said Dick Simmons, the President of the Southern Miss East Central Mississippi Alumni Chapter. "He’s a good family man. A good Christian man. I think he’s at a junction in life that hey I want to take a little time off and figure out where do I go.”

“I think he’s had a lot on him in the last couple of months," said Billy Duckworth, a longtime USM fan. " I know his father passed away and he had other issues. I agree with the fact that he resigned and I do agree that the program wasn’t moving forward but I wish him all the best in the future, him and his family.”

Receivers Coach Scotty Walden has been named Interim Head Coach with the Golden Eagles who return to action September 19th at home against Louisiana Tech.

