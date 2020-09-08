Advertisement

Military Matters: Capt. Timothy Moore

Capt. Timothy Moore is one of the few commanders on board NAS Meridian to have the background of being a helicopter pilot.
Capt. Timothy Moore is one of the few commanders on board NAS Meridian to have the background of being a helicopter pilot.(Emily Erikson)
By Emily Erikson
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Captain Timothy Moore is now in command over Naval Air Station Meridian, and he’s one of the few commanders with a background of being a helicopter pilot.

“We aren’t always in the limelight like fighter pilots because we don’t drop big bombs or things like that, but what our mission is, is every day, day in and day out, we’re dedicated to search and rescue and really helping out our brothers,” said Capt. Moore.

He said he plans to use the skills he’s learned in the course of his extensive Navy career to fight against the coronavirus on base.

"That dedication and determination to stick to the basics on how we fight the virus, it’s the same way we would protect our forces from any other threat, said Capt. Moore. “So, we can’t let our guard down, but I think we’re going to learn lessons that will then help us six, eight, or twelve months from now as we hopefully navigate out of this virus.”

In terms of building relationships with those he works with and the community, Capt. Moore said he wants those on base to be a shining example of treating everyone with dignity and respect.

“I’m committed to supporting them, enabling them to do their jobs, letting them make decisions at the right level, so that they really enjoy coming to work here. And for the folks in the community, that they enjoy having the Navy as their neighbor,” said Capt. Moore.

Moore has received the Legion of Merit, Defense Meritorious Service Medal, the Meritorious Service Medal, the Air Medal (three Strike/Flight awards), the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal (four awards), and the Army Commendation Medal.

In his personal time, Moore loves to spend time outdoors, and while he said he’s not that much of a hunter, he feels as if there will be plenty of volunteers on base that will offer to take him.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Kanye West makes presidential ballot in Mississippi

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
West met the requirements of getting the signatures of at least 1,000 Mississippi voters and paid a $2,500 fee to the Secretary of State’s Office.

News

’Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ blitz period ends

Updated: 50 minutes ago
he end of Labor Day marked the end of a two week campaign called ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.’

Coronavirus

ADPH: More than 2,200 people have died from COVID-19 as over 133K test positive and more than 51K recover

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Staff
The health department also reports 51,154 presumed recoveries in Alabama.

Hurricane

26 deaths in Louisiana attributed to Hurricane Laura

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Samantha Morgan
Gov. John Bel Edwards announced an additional death, bringing the total up to 26.

Latest News

News

Local USM fans react to Hopson stepping down as football coach

Updated: 1 hours ago
Local USM fans say Jay Hopson had been battling off the field issues as well after resigning as head coach at Southern Miss

Coronavirus

Gov. Reeves’ news conference

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
The governor and other state officials are updating the state's efforts to limit transmission of COVID-19.

News

Auditor reviews plan for 2021 Meridian city budget

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Intisar Faulkner
During Tuesday’s meeting, an auditor from BKD advisory firm met with city leaders to discuss final adjustments and appropriate changes for this upcoming budget.

News

Meridian Public School students return to in-person learning

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Andrew Samet
Students we spoke to are excited to be back in the school buildings, but are prepared for the changes that have come about due to the pandemic.

State

Medical marijuana: Supporters make plea for passing Initiative 65

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jacob Gallant
Supporters of Initiative 65 point out its differences from Initiative 65A.

Hurricane

Nearly 100 Louisiana water systems remain under boil order after Hurricane Laura

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jarmarlon Thompkins and Matthew Segura
Most boil orders are precautionary.