Military Matters: Capt. Timothy Moore

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Captain Timothy Moore is now in command over Naval Air Station Meridian, and he’s one of the few commanders with a background of being a helicopter pilot.

“We aren’t always in the limelight like fighter pilots because we don’t drop big bombs or things like that, but what our mission is, is every day, day in and day out, we’re dedicated to search and rescue and really helping out our brothers,” said Capt. Moore.

He said he plans to use the skills he’s learned in the course of his extensive Navy career to fight against the coronavirus on base.

"That dedication and determination to stick to the basics on how we fight the virus, it’s the same way we would protect our forces from any other threat, said Capt. Moore. “So, we can’t let our guard down, but I think we’re going to learn lessons that will then help us six, eight, or twelve months from now as we hopefully navigate out of this virus.”

In terms of building relationships with those he works with and the community, Capt. Moore said he wants those on base to be a shining example of treating everyone with dignity and respect.

“I’m committed to supporting them, enabling them to do their jobs, letting them make decisions at the right level, so that they really enjoy coming to work here. And for the folks in the community, that they enjoy having the Navy as their neighbor,” said Capt. Moore.

Moore has received the Legion of Merit, Defense Meritorious Service Medal, the Meritorious Service Medal, the Air Medal (three Strike/Flight awards), the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal (four awards), and the Army Commendation Medal.

In his personal time, Moore loves to spend time outdoors, and while he said he’s not that much of a hunter, he feels as if there will be plenty of volunteers on base that will offer to take him.

