Mississippi announces “Skip the Line” program at DPS

Outside MHP Troop H in Lauderdale County (Photo Source: WTOK-TV)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The governor and public safety commissioner announced a program to “Skip the Line” at Mississippi Department of Public Safety offices where people get driver licenses and firearm permits, including renewals. Those offices were crowded, and sometimes understaffed, even before the coronavirus pandemic.

“It just didn’t work right for the people of Mississippi. It was frustrating, confusing, and slow. Today, we’re announcing some new efforts to change that. It will help Mississippians to skip the line and get in-and-out quickly,” said the governor. “That helps with COVID-19 safety. It’s also just better. It treats the people of Mississippi the way they deserve to be treated--with respect for your time and wise use of your tax dollars. I’m grateful to Commissioner Tindell and everyone who has worked diligently on this effort.”

“We are committed to reducing the lines at our Driver Service Bureaus,” said Commissioner Sean Tindell. “Shortly after taking office, we identified several redundancies in our processes related to renewals of driver’s licenses and firearm permits. We have worked diligently to remove these redundancies, resulting in reduced processing times for customers.”

The program includes several new components to reduce customer wait times.

• Online Appointment System: Effective September 14, 2020, customers can schedule an appointment at the location of their choice in the Troop K (Gulf Coast) and Troop C (Jackson Metro) Regions. This feature will be available statewide on October 1, 2020. All appointments will be given priority service over walk-in customers.

• Skip the Line Cam: Customers can view the lines at all major Driver License stations prior to arriving by visiting this website. This feature will be available at all troop locations on October 1, 2020.

• Online/Mail-In Firearm Renewal: Effective immediately, all firearm permit renewal applications will be mail-in only. Firearm permit renewal applications are available online here. This program will eliminate the need to renew in person and the requirement that customers be fingerprinted for a firearm permit renewal.

• Removal of Alphabet Schedule: Effective October 1, 2020, all services (including processing of new firearm permits) will be available every day of the week.

For additional information about the “Skip the Line” program, please visit the DPS website or the Driver Service Bureau.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

