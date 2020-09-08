Advertisement

Mrs. Linda Lanell Webb Murphy

Linda Lanell Webb Murphy
By Letisha Young
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Mrs. Linda Lanell Webb Murphy, age 78, of Meridian, Mississippi passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020.  Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Linda is survived by her son Roland “Chip” Murphy, Jr. and his wife, Jan; her son-in-law, Todd Westcott; granddaughters, Jessica Westcott, Christina Creel (Tucker), Rachel Wilkerson (Stella); grandson, Taylor Freeman (Amanda); three great-grandchildren; as well as her friend and caretaker, Tamaria Hudson; and her faithful companion, Love, a toy poodle.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Jacqueline Murphy Westcott; and her husband, Roland Murphy, Sr.

Memorial contributions may be shared with the East Mississippi Animal Rescue, 2440 N Hills Street, Meridian, MS 39305.

A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home 6300 Hwy 39 North Meridian, MS 39305 PH:601-693-8482 Fax:601-693-8721

Robert Barham Funeral Home

Latest News

Obits

Mrs. Mae Leaverne Culpepper

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Letisha Young
Mae Leaverne Culpepper

Obits

Carolyn McRae Temple

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Letisha Young
Carolyn McRae Temple

Obits

Ms. Jeannette Burrage

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Letisha Young
Jeannettte Burrage

Obits

Mrs. Dorothy Crowell

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Letisha Young
Dorothy Crowell

Latest News

Obits

Mr. Ralph Lewis

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Letisha Young
Ralph Lewis

Obits

Mrs. Annie G. Falconer

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Letisha Young
Annie G. Falconer

Obits

Mr. Ernest Edwards

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Letisha Young
Ernest Edwards

Obits

Mr. Ricky Dancy

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Letisha Young
Ricky Dancy

Obits

Mr. Walter Jemison

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 5:27 PM CDT
|
By Letisha Young
Walter Jamieson

Obits

Mr. Mark Coleman

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 5:24 PM CDT
|
By Letisha Young
Mark Coleman