Mrs. Linda Lanell Webb Murphy, age 78, of Meridian, Mississippi passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Linda is survived by her son Roland “Chip” Murphy, Jr. and his wife, Jan; her son-in-law, Todd Westcott; granddaughters, Jessica Westcott, Christina Creel (Tucker), Rachel Wilkerson (Stella); grandson, Taylor Freeman (Amanda); three great-grandchildren; as well as her friend and caretaker, Tamaria Hudson; and her faithful companion, Love, a toy poodle.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Jacqueline Murphy Westcott; and her husband, Roland Murphy, Sr.

Memorial contributions may be shared with the East Mississippi Animal Rescue, 2440 N Hills Street, Meridian, MS 39305.

A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.

