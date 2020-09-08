Advertisement

Mrs. Mae Leaverne Culpepper

Mae Leaverne Culpepper
Mae Leaverne Culpepper
Mae Leaverne Culpepper(Robert Barham Family Funeral Home)
By Letisha Young
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Graveside services for Mrs. Mae Leaverne Culpepper will begin at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, September 10, 2020, at Pine Grove Church Cemetery in the Martin Community with the Reverends Bryan Culpepper and Kim Culpepper officiating. Interment will follow graveside rites. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Culpepper, 89, of Collinsville, passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020 at Anderson Regional Medical Center.

Mrs. Culpepper graduated in 1950 from Meridian High School. She met and married her husband of 70 years, Raymond, in 1950. She will be remembered as a loving wife and mother.

Mrs. Verne is survived by her husband, Raymond O. Culpepper; children, Janet Snowden (Pete), Mitzi Denise Baggs Culpepper; grandchild, David Ryan Snowden (Selena), as well as three loving great-grandchildren, Walker, Brantley, and Landyn Snowden. One brother, William Frankie Crawford (Carolyn); Sisters-in-law, Dianne Crawford and Grace Crawford, as well as host of extended family members and friends.

Mrs. Culpepper is preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Irene Crawford; Three brothers, Ernest Grady Crawford, Jr. (Mae Carol), Thomas Eugene Crawford, and Elton Wayne Crawford. Sisters, Dorothy Louise Rawls and Sarah Alice Curry.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at robertbarhamffh.com.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home 6300 Hwy 39 North Meridian, MS 39305 PH:601-693-8482 Fax:601-693-8721

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home

Latest News

Obits

Mrs. Linda Lanell Webb Murphy

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Letisha Young
Linda Lanell Webb Murphy

Obits

Carolyn McRae Temple

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Letisha Young
Carolyn McRae Temple

Obits

Ms. Jeannette Burrage

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Letisha Young
Jeannettte Burrage

Obits

Mrs. Dorothy Crowell

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Letisha Young
Dorothy Crowell

Latest News

Obits

Mr. Ralph Lewis

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Letisha Young
Ralph Lewis

Obits

Mrs. Annie G. Falconer

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Letisha Young
Annie G. Falconer

Obits

Mr. Ernest Edwards

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Letisha Young
Ernest Edwards

Obits

Mr. Ricky Dancy

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Letisha Young
Ricky Dancy

Obits

Mr. Walter Jemison

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 5:27 PM CDT
|
By Letisha Young
Walter Jamieson

Obits

Mr. Mark Coleman

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 5:24 PM CDT
|
By Letisha Young
Mark Coleman