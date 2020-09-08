Graveside services for Mrs. Mae Leaverne Culpepper will begin at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, September 10, 2020, at Pine Grove Church Cemetery in the Martin Community with the Reverends Bryan Culpepper and Kim Culpepper officiating. Interment will follow graveside rites. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Culpepper, 89, of Collinsville, passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020 at Anderson Regional Medical Center.

Mrs. Culpepper graduated in 1950 from Meridian High School. She met and married her husband of 70 years, Raymond, in 1950. She will be remembered as a loving wife and mother.

Mrs. Verne is survived by her husband, Raymond O. Culpepper; children, Janet Snowden (Pete), Mitzi Denise Baggs Culpepper; grandchild, David Ryan Snowden (Selena), as well as three loving great-grandchildren, Walker, Brantley, and Landyn Snowden. One brother, William Frankie Crawford (Carolyn); Sisters-in-law, Dianne Crawford and Grace Crawford, as well as host of extended family members and friends.

Mrs. Culpepper is preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Irene Crawford; Three brothers, Ernest Grady Crawford, Jr. (Mae Carol), Thomas Eugene Crawford, and Elton Wayne Crawford. Sisters, Dorothy Louise Rawls and Sarah Alice Curry.

