Nearly 100 Louisiana water systems remain under boil order after Hurricane Laura

Boil advisories remain in effect for nearly 100 water systems in Louisiana since Hurricane Laura.
Boil advisories remain in effect for nearly 100 water systems in Louisiana since Hurricane Laura.(AP)
By Jarmarlon Thompkins and Matthew Segura
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(KNOE) - Boil advisories have been issued for scores of water systems in Louisiana since Hurricane Laura devastated portions of the state and nearly 100 remain in effect. Most boil orders are precautionary.

Boil water advisories are issued whenever conditions or problems exist that can lead to water contamination, including when service is interrupted. It does not mean that the water is definitely unsafe, just that the water could be unsafe, even by a small chance.

After a boil water advisory is issued, samples from the water system are sent to a state lab for testing. If the tests determine that the water is safe to drink, the boil water advisory will be rescinded. The whole process usually takes 2-3 days but varies by system and incident.

How to Boil Your Water

It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods by the following means:

Boil water for one (1) full minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle or pouring it from one clean container to another.

