Pandemic impacts MPSD bus routine

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Some Meridian students are learning from home, so there will be fewer students riding the school bus than usual. However, Transportation Director Jayson Chisolm says there are specific plans in place to make sure students who ride the bus stay healthy.

“Once the kids enter the front, they’ll go all the way to the back, sit down and the next ones follow suit so nobody has to cross each other on the bus trying to get in and out,” said Chisolm.

Even with the new bus protocol, the spread of COVID-19 remains a worry for some families.

“We’re encouraging any of the families that are able to and it makes them feel better, to transport their kids to and from school,” said Chisolm. “Which a lot of people are saying that that’s what they’ll do, so that’ll even decrease our normal load even further.”

Students who do ride the bus will be required to put on a mask, before taking a seat. Chisolm adds that buses will be equipped with hand sanitizer and wipes. They will also be sanitized after every route.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.