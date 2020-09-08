Advertisement

Storm chances increase this weekend

By Andrew Samet
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 4:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Tuesday! Storm chances will stay on the lower side for the rest of the work week, but we will start to see increasing rain chances heading into the weekend. We are starting our Tuesday with temperatures in the low-to-mid-60s under clear skies. We look to see partly cloudy skies on our Tuesday with a chance of isolated showers and storms in the afternoon. Most of us will stay dry. High temperatures will climb into the low-90s on Tuesday. We’ll see mostly clear skies overnight with Wednesday morning lows in the upper-60s to low-70s.

Mostly sunny skies will be in store for our Wednesday as highs stay in the low-90s. There will be a chance of a pop-up shower or storm Wednesday afternoon, but you are much more likely to stay dry. High temperatures will stay in the low-90s through the end of the work week. Isolated showers and storms will be possible Thursday and scattered showers and storms will be possible on Friday.

Storm chances will continue to increase as we head into the weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday will feature mainly afternoon scattered showers and storms. High temperatures will be in the low-90s on Saturday and then drop into the upper-80s by Sunday. Morning lows during this time frame will be in the low-70s. Scattered shower and storm chances will continue into our Monday as highs stay in the upper-80s.

