TikTok scrambles to delete video of Mississippi man committing suicide

Anyone who sees the video on TikTok is asked to report it immediately.(CNN)
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - TikTok is attempting to take down videos of a Mississippi man committing suicide which has been shared on the app since Sunday night, Buzzfeed reports.

The man took his own life and streamed it on Facebook Live last week.

The video, which shows a bearded man behind a desk, has now been viewed multiple times on social media with TikTok now saying it will delete any user who shares it.

If you see the video on TikTok, you are asked to report it immediately.

