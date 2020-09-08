Gov. Reeves’ news conference

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Gov. Tate Reeves held a press briefing to give an update on the status of COVID-19 in Mississippi and discuss the state’s ongoing strategy to limit transmission.

State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs gave an update on COVID-19 cases in the state. He says the majority of counties have a shrinking case burden.

He reported 249 new cases and no deaths Tuesday but suspect that may be due to a lag in reporting due to the Labor Day holiday. Dobbs says there is a death in someone under 20 years old.

Dobbs says counties with college campuses have seen an increase in cases. Lafayette County had more than 200 new cases.

Dobbs was asked by a reporter about the death of a teacher in Jackson County. The state health officer says the MSDH would likely not report deaths by occupation.

Gov. Reeves says the trends have been favorable overall to Mississippi, with 90% of people doing the things necessary to limit transmission.

Dobbs says outdoor visitation at nursing and other long-term care facilities is also available now. He encouraged those with relatives in these homes to call and check on the scheduling.

Reeves also addressed problems the state has had in operating driver’s license stations efficiently. He cited progress today. The governor said there are improvements that will speed the process.

The governor and public safety commissioner announced a program to “Skip the Line”.

“We are committed to reducing the lines at our Driver Service Bureaus," said Commissioner Sean Tindell. "Shortly after taking office, we identified several redundancies in our processes related to renewals of driver’s licenses and firearm permits. We have worked diligently to remove these redundancies, resulting in reduced processing times for customers.”

“It just didn’t work right for the people of Mississippi. It was frustrating, confusing, and slow. Today, we’re announcing some new efforts to change that. It will help Mississippians to skip the line and get in-and-out quickly," said the governor. "That helps with COVID-19 safety. It’s also just better. It treats the people of Mississippi the way they deserve to be treated--with respect for your time and wise use of your tax dollars. I’m grateful to Commissioner Tindell and everyone who has worked diligently on this effort.”

The program includes several new components to reduce customer wait times.

• Online Appointment System: Effective September 14, 2020, customers can schedule an appointment at the location of their choice in the Troop K (Gulf Coast) and Troop C (Jackson Metro) Regions. This feature will be available statewide on October 1, 2020. All appointments will be given priority service over walk-in customers.

• Skip the Line Cam: Customers can view the lines at all major Driver License stations prior to arriving by visiting this website. This feature will be available at all troop locations on October 1, 2020.

• Online/Mail-In Firearm Renewal: Effective immediately, all firearm permit renewal applications will be mail-in only. Firearm permit renewal applications are available online here. This program will eliminate the need to renew in person and the requirement that customers be fingerprinted for a firearm permit renewal.

• Removal of Alphabet Schedule: Effective October 1, 2020, all services (including processing of new firearm permits) will be available every day of the week.

For additional information about the “Skip the Line” program, please visit the DPS website or the Driver Service Bureau.

