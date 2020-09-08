Advertisement

Will Apple reveal new iPhone 12 next week?

New Apple Watch and iPad models are expected
Apple schedules an event for next week, fueling iPhone 12 speculation.
Apple schedules an event for next week, fueling iPhone 12 speculation.
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
(CNN) – Apple hopes you’ll dial this one up.

Next week, the technology giant is holding what it calls an Apple Event.

Many expect the company to reveal the iPhone 12 with full 5G capabilities.

It would be the first iPhone to connect to the new, ultrafast wireless network.

But iPhone fans may not want to get their hopes up too high for next week.

There have been questions for months about whether pandemic-related supply chain issues would delay its release.

And some tech analysts say next week’s event will primarily focus on new Apple Watch and iPad models.

Apple Event streams Tuesday, Sept. 15.

