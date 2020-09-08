Young girl dies following incident at Dunn’s Falls Park

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A 9-year-old girl has died following an accident at Dunn’s Falls Park.

Coroner Clayton Cobler said the girl was with friends and family when she slipped into the water this past weekend.

Officials say she disappeared for several minutes before bystanders found her down river.

Authorities performed CPR while ambulance crews arrived. She was taken to Jackson for treatment where she was pronounced dead Tuesday afternoon.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.