ADPH: More than 2,100 people have died from COVID-19 as over 122K test positive and more than 51K recover

The health department also reports 51,154 presumed recoveries in Alabama.
By Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 2,161 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in the state. There are also 124 probable deaths.

The ADPH reports there have been 134,417 total cases of coronavirus in Alabama - 122,580 being confirmed and 11,837 being probable. There have been 986,562 diagnostic tests conducted and 55,320 antibody tests. These numbers are as of September 9.

The state added its most cases in one day on July 23 with 2,110. Alabama had 57 deaths reported on July 22, which was its largest in a 24-hour span.

In the last 14 days, 94,072 people have been tested and 10,452 positive cases have been reported.

Jefferson County has the most cases with 16,883 confirmed positives and 708 probable.

The health department also reports 51,154 presumed recoveries in Alabama. Their definition of presumed recovery is if it’s been either (a) more than 14 days since a positive test without hospitalization or (b) more than 32 days since a positive test and the patient was hospitalized or if a hospitalization is unknown.

The state reports 14,914 people have been hospitalized since March 13. As of Sept. 6, there were 841 COVID-19 patients in hospitals.

Find more statistics at the Alabama Department of Public Health website. You may also view the dashboard by clicking here.

Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.

