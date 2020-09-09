City of Meridian Arrest Report September 9, 2020

ARREST REPORT

NICOASHA M COLE, 1994

1318 19TH ST APT D2 MERIDIAN, MS

SHOPLIFTING

DURRELL CLAY, 1992

2026 27TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

SIMPLE ASSAULT; DISORDERLY CONDUCT

TIFFANY WASHINGTON, 1985

11701 WALTER MAIDEN LN COLLINSVILLE, MS

SHOPLIFTING

TIMOTHY HODGE, 1976

1911 46TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

MALICIOUS MISCHIEF X 2

FELONY ARREST REPORT

There were no felony arrest to report

Meridian Police Department Media Release

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 8, 2020, at 6:00 AM to September 9, 2020, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 12:22 PM on September 8, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 900 block of 1st Avenue East. Entry was gained through a door.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were not any stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

There were not any auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

There were not any residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 11:38 AM on September 8, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1700 block of 34th Avenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.