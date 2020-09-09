City of Meridian Arrest Report September 9, 2020
ARREST REPORT
NICOASHA M COLE, 1994
1318 19TH ST APT D2 MERIDIAN, MS
SHOPLIFTING
DURRELL CLAY, 1992
2026 27TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
SIMPLE ASSAULT; DISORDERLY CONDUCT
TIFFANY WASHINGTON, 1985
11701 WALTER MAIDEN LN COLLINSVILLE, MS
SHOPLIFTING
TIMOTHY HODGE, 1976
1911 46TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
MALICIOUS MISCHIEF X 2
FELONY ARREST REPORT
There were no felony arrest to report
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 8, 2020, at 6:00 AM to September 9, 2020, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 12:22 PM on September 8, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 900 block of 1st Avenue East. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 11:38 AM on September 8, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1700 block of 34th Avenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
