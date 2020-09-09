Cold air won’t reach us, but it may help in the formation of our next rain maker

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Seasonable warmth and dry conditions will persist through Wednesday and Thursday, then rain will increase as a storm system develops on the edge of the cold air to our west.

The Next 24 Hours

This evening will be partly cloudy. We will cool from 90s early to upper 70s through 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be mostly clear. The low temperature will be near 68 degrees. Wednesday will be mainly sunny. The high temperature will be near 90 degrees. Humidity will stay low enough to let us feel comfortable.

The Cold Won’t Reach Us, Now What?

The wintry invasion over the Rocky Mountain States brought a 59-degree drop in temperature in 16 hours at Denver International Airport. Heavy snow fell from Montana and Wyoming to Colorado, especially over the higher terrain. This cold air looked like it might come in our direction at one point, but that no longer appears to be the case.

So what happens next with that cold air? This part could affect us. Storm systems often develop in areas where temperature changes happen over relatively small distances. These are called baroclinic zones. The jet stream is often located over such temperature contrasts, which can energize the atmosphere over those sharp temperature contrasts.

In between our toasty hot 90s and the colder air over the central U.S., a storm system will form late this week. As it rides the jet stream northeastward across the central U.S., it will drag a cold front across our area. The cold front may not bring a big temperature drop, but it will bring some rain. The odds that you will see rain will start increasing on Friday, then rain will grow increasingly likely Saturday through Tuesday as several low pressure waves develop along that barolinic zone to the west.

