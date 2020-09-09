Advertisement

Fewer hospital admissions, but are staffs feeling any relief?

There are fewer COVID-19 patients but also fewer nurses than the state had in July.
By Courtney Ann Jackson
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Statewide the number of confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized has dropped by more than 300 in the last 3 weeks. St. Dominic’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Eric McVey says they went from about 75 COVID patients at the height of the surge to less than half of that now.

“We have been able to close an ICU pod as well as a medical unit to COVID and release it for regular use,” McVey said.

There are fewer patients but also fewer nurses than they had in July. McVey says as other southern states also saw a surge, they started looking for help.

“Recruiting nurses at salaries well beyond what any nurses could get in this market," said McVey. "We’ve lost 15-20 nurses to travel. That’s bad because that puts the stress back on those who stay home. They’re having to work extra shifts. One can only do that for so long.”

The University of Mississippi Medical Center is still at full capacity. As it has seen fewer COVID patients, their non-COVID patients have increased.

“So our number for today is 70. At one point we were up as high as 110," McVey said. "But that means that we’re able to then take some beds that we had reserved and slotted for COVID patients and to use those for patients that are not COVID.”

Dr. LouAnn Woodward, UMMC’s vice chancellor for health affairs, says it’s been an encouraging downward trend but she adds it’s not time to declare victory, rather, hang onto what we’re doing.

“I do have concerns like many others that following the Labor Day holiday, following schools getting back into session and people trying to attend sporting events, that we may see an uptick," said Woodward. "But what we’re seeing right now are numbers that look better than a month and six weeks ago.”

Although it was just for one day, OCH Regional Medical Center in Starkville shared Friday that for the first time since April, it had zero COVID-19 confirmed or suspected cases in the hospital.

