First responders honored with lunch

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It was a special day for first responders as they were honored with lunch at Stephen’s Funeral Home.

This is the third year for the funeral home to host the luncheon. Coronavirus forced the lunch to be to-go only. The event is put on every year near the anniversary of the September 11 attacks.

Sheriff’s deputies, EMTs, firefighters and paramedics showed up to grab a burger from Zac’s Catering. Funeral home manager George Warner says it’s all about giving thanks where it’s due.

“It means a tremendous amount to the men and women that put on that uniform daily without knowing if they are going home in the afternoon or the morning,” Lauderdale County Sheriff Billy Sollie said.

“We are just extremely honored to be able to do this. It’s a thrill for us to speak to everyone when they come up and tell them how much we appreciate them,” Stephen’s Funeral Home Manager George Warner said.

Warner says they look forward to a long future of giving back and saying thank you to area first responders.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.