Free COVID-19 testing available for child care facility staff

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Child care facility workers in Mississippi may now receive free drive-through COVID-19 testing at selected Mississippi State Department of Health community testing locations at county health departments, and at the West Street Farmers Market in Jackson.

K-12 teachers, staff, school administrators and child care workers of Mississippi licensed child care facilities may be tested regardless of whether they show symptoms or have had close contact with someone positive for the virus.

Appointments are required. Online questionnaires are available here.

For a list of scheduled testing sites, click here.

