Free COVID-19 testing available for child care facility staff

K-12 teachers, staff included
Drive-through testing station in Mississippi
Drive-through testing station in Mississippi(WLBT)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Child care facility workers in Mississippi may now receive free drive-through COVID-19 testing at selected Mississippi State Department of Health community testing locations at county health departments, and at the West Street Farmers Market in Jackson.

K-12 teachers, staff, school administrators and child care workers of Mississippi licensed child care facilities may be tested regardless of whether they show symptoms or have had close contact with someone positive for the virus.

Appointments are required. Online questionnaires are available here.

For a list of scheduled testing sites, click here.

