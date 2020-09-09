Advertisement

Lauderdale County Supervisors to vote on proposed budget

Lauderdale County Board of Supervisors.
Lauderdale County Board of Supervisors.(WTOK)
By Brianna Bynum
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The 2020-2021 fiscal year is approaching, and the Lauderdale County Board of Supervisors must approve a budget soon.

County Administrator Chris Lafferty says the board has proposed a $62.1 million budget, which includes significant pay raises to E911 dispatchers and jail staff.

“It’s just the board’s commitment to retaining quality people and recruiting quality people to work for Lauderdale County and to keep up with the national standards for those positions,” said Lafferty.

Lafferty said another large amount of money in the proposed budget will go towards purchasing new emergency vehicles.

“The sheriff will be purchasing several new police cars and outfitting those,” said Lafferty. “Every year the board buys at least one fire truck and that’s going to be consistent this year.”

The new fiscal year begins October 1. The board will meet Thursday at 9 a.m. to vote for or against the proposed budget.

