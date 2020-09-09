Advertisement

Local dirt track racer to compete in major event

Spencer Hughes poses with his alligator trophy and check after winning a dirt track race in Feb.
Spencer Hughes poses with his alligator trophy and check after winning a dirt track race in Feb.(Spencer Hughes Racing)
By Ellie French
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 1:32 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Causeyville native Spencer Hughes began racing when he was six years old. Hughes started out racing go-karts but transitioned to street stock racing when he was 14.

In 2016, Hughes won 22 races including track championships at Whynot Motorsports Park in Meridian and Magnolia Motor Speedway in Columbus. He also won the NeSmith Performance Parts Street Stock Series national championship that same year, becoming the youngest driver to ever do so.

Hughes now drives a super late model car and has been competing in Lucas Oil’s Comp Cams Super Late Series this year. He has already won two races this season but will look to try and win a third one this week when he heads to Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio.

Eldora Speeday, which is nicknamed “The World’s Greatest Dirt Track”, is owned by NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee Tony Stewart.

The stakes are high in the competition as winner takes home a $200,000 prize. Even though Hughes has no problem winning he will be facing off against top drivers from across the U.S.

“It’s probably going to be the toughest (race). They pick 44 of the best drivers in the country to go up there and race...four got voted in from the fan vote and I think all four of those guys were kind of regional racers,” Hughes said. “It will be tough but the only way to be the best is to beat the best so we’ll go up there and see what we can do.”

To keep up with Hughes, check out his official racing page by clicking here.

