Local group to host unity march in Livingston

LIVINGSTON, Ala. (WTOK) - A mental health awareness group is planning to march on the campus of the University of West Alabama to protest a building named after former Alabama governor and Ku Klux Klansman, Bibb Graves.

Bibb Graves Hall was named after Graves in 1927. Graves' controversial affiliation with the KKK has caused UWA groups like Active Minds to seek a name change.

Active Minds president, Fannasy Garrett-Hammett, says the march will start at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Young Hall Cafeteria on the UWA campus and end in front of the Sumter County Courthouse in Livingston.

“We’re hoping to see more and we want to feel the support, which we have been feeling the support a lot more lately. But we want to feel the support all the way around, knowing that everyone is standing with us,” said Hammett. “Our main goal is to get the name of Bibb Graves changed right now.”

Several colleges, including Alabama A&M and Troy University, have recently decided to rename buildings originally named after Graves.

