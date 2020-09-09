Manhunt underway in Clarke County homicide case

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is searching for a person wanted for the most recent homicide in Clarke County.

Authorities have released a photo of Delanney Kemon Ford, 30. According to a press release, Ford was last scene in Meridian near 9th Avenue.

He is believed to be driving a black Kia Sorento that was owned by Samuel Roberts, 73. Authorities have identified Roberts as the man found shot several times on the side of Highway 18 near Pachuta on Sunday, Aug. 6.

Ford is considered armed and dangerous.

If you come across Delanney Ford, or know where he could be located, you are asked to call the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation at 601-639-1926 ext. 9, or the Clarke County Sheriff’s Department at 601-776-3956.

