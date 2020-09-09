Advertisement

Manhunt underway in Clarke County homicide case

Delanney Kemon Ford, 30, wanted for homicide.
Delanney Kemon Ford, 30, wanted for homicide.(WTOK)
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is searching for a person wanted for the most recent homicide in Clarke County.

Authorities have released a photo of Delanney Kemon Ford, 30. According to a press release, Ford was last scene in Meridian near 9th Avenue.

He is believed to be driving a black Kia Sorento that was owned by Samuel Roberts, 73. Authorities have identified Roberts as the man found shot several times on the side of Highway 18 near Pachuta on Sunday, Aug. 6.

Ford is considered armed and dangerous.

If you come across Delanney Ford, or know where he could be located, you are asked to call the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation at 601-639-1926 ext. 9, or the Clarke County Sheriff’s Department at 601-776-3956.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Meridian lost one of its bravest four years ago

Updated: 16 minutes ago
It has been four years since Eric Gustafson died responding to a 911 call.

State

Universities get proactive in fighting coronavirus

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Recent information from the Mississippi State Department of Health shows that the 18-29 age group has had more diagnosed COVID-19 cases than any other age group in the state.

Health

Boil Water Notice issued for Rose Hill

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Crews had to repair a leak on a main water line.

News

New restaurant officially opens in North Hills

Updated: 1 hours ago
Don Cheques Authentic Mexican Food holds a ribbon cutting as it officially opens in North Hills Meridian

Latest News

Coronavirus

ADPH: More than 2,100 people have died from COVID-19 as over 122K test positive and more than 51K recover

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
The health department also reports 51,154 presumed recoveries in Alabama.

News

Local student scores highest grade on a physics assessment in the state

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Andrew Samet
Veshal Konnar earned the highest grade in the state during a virtual summer physics camp.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus in Mississippi: 87,805 cases, 2,623 deaths reported by health dept.

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Digital
The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 426 new cases and 39 new deaths Wednesday.

Local

Missing WTOK channels? We have news!

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
We hope to have the work finished and be fully operational by Sept. 18.

Weather Forecast

Today's Weather - Andrew Samet - Sept. 9th, 2020

Updated: 8 hours ago
Sunny Skies!

Weather

Sunny skies in store for Wednesday

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Andrew Samet
We look to see lots of sunshine on our Wednesday with high temperatures climbing into the low-90s.