Meridian adds new championship display to Ray Stadium

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian High School is no stranger to winning championships in football.

The Wildcats, who won their most recent state championship in 2008, have won 20 in total - with plenty of golden football trophies to prove it.

While the championship wins will always be noted in history books, Meridian athletic director Dr. Cheyenne Trussell felt it was important to visually display the past accomplishments of Wildcat football by updating Ray Stadium’s championship mural.

“When I arrived on July 1st I wanted to make sure we preserved the history of Meridian High School football and paid tribute to our former players,” Dr. Trussell said.

The mural, which had faded over time with only a few years and the original Wildcat symbol visible, has now been given new life.

New block letters that say “Ray Stadium Home of the Meridian Wildcats” as well as dates for all 20 of the Wildcats' state championship wins are two of the major changes with the new design. Other differences include the updated Wildcat logo and a blank space for the team to fill with MHSAA 6A Championship wins.

“We wanted to do this so our current athletes could look up and see the history. I know when I went here in 1978 each and every day I would look up and that 1973 championship and say ‘We want to get 1978 up there'," Dr. Trussell said. “Having 20 overall championships? Not many schools in the state of Mississippi can match that.”

The new design features championship wins from when the Wildcats competed in the Big 8 and MHSAA 5A.

