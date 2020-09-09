Advertisement

Meridian lost one of its bravest four years ago

Eric Gustafson
Eric Gustafson(WTOK)
Published: Sep. 9, 2020
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It has been four years since a Meridian firefighter lost his life responding to a 911 call.

Eric Gustafson was killed on the morning of September 9 on Old 8th Street Road. He was driving Engine 3 when it went off the roadway and rolled down an embankment. Two other firefighters were injured in the accident.

The 2016 tragedy was followed by an outpouring of support from fire departments all over the nation. A special marker, portrait and cards are now at Central Fire Station in his honor.

Gustafson, 40, had been with the department for three years when he died.

