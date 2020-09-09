Advertisement

MHP reports higher number of fatalities in 2020 Labor Day enforcement period

Mississippi Highway Patrol reports nearly 9,500 citations written for the 2020 Labor Day enforcement period.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The Mississippi Highway Patrol finished its 2020 Labor Day enforcement period Monday, September 7 at midnight and issued 9,426 citations total.

MHP issued 184 DUI arrests, 519 seat belt citations, and 110 child restraint citations.

There were 121 motor vehicle crashes investigated, in which forty-seven people were injured and seven people died on state, federal highways, and interstates.

According to Director of MHP Colonel Randy Ginn, the number of deaths are higher this year than the 2019 Labor Day enforcement period. “These statistics reminds us that we have to continue to educate the public on how speeding, not wearing seatbelts, and impaired & distracted driving play a huge role in traffic fatalities," said Col. Ginn.

However, MHP did record a decrease in car crashes for the 2020 period compared to last year. Col. Ginn attributes this to Operation C.A.R.E. (Crash Awareness Reduction Effort). Ginn also said he believes this is attributed to the utilization of all Troopers including new Troopers from Cadet Class 64.

The 2020 Labor Day enforcement period began Friday, September 4, at 12:01 a.m.

