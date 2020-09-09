Missing WTOK channels? We have news!

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - WTOK is finally making progress and nearing the completion of its installation of a new antenna on its tower south of Meridian. Hurricanes, thunderstorms, and structural issues delayed the installation over the past few weeks.

WTOK is hoping to have work on its new antenna completed by Sept. 18. (WTOK)

Crews are now connecting cables and pipes to the transmitter at the bottom of the tower. The high powered antenna and new transmitter even required major air conditioning modifications which added to the work needed to be completed on site.

“We know some of our viewers are not getting the WTOK signal right now because we had to reduce power to protect the people climbing the tower,” says Chief Engineer, Randy Corbin. “We need to protect the lives of the crew installing the antenna. Hopefully soon the work will be done.”

“We can not thank our viewers enough for their patience. We know it’s difficult when you can’t watch your favorite TV programs. We wish we could have foreseen all the issues with the installation but that just wasn’t possible,” says General Manager, Jacque Harms.

Tower crews will soon fine tune the antenna position and WTOK is hoping to be finished and fully operational by Sept. 18.

