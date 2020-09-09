Advertisement

Mississippi WWII veteran surprised with Bronze Star Medal on his 100th birthday

WWII veteran Billups H. Allen was given the service’s fourth highest award Monday at The Blake assisted living facility with his family there to watch the special event.
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 8:27 PM CDT
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - A Ridgeland man was surprised with the Bronze Star Medal for his 100th birthday.

WWII veteran Billups H. Allen was given the service’s fourth highest award Monday at The Blake assisted living facility with his family there to watch the special event.

Senator Roger Wicker assisted Allen’s family with their application for the medal, which was awarded just days after the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II.

“Bill Allen is an American hero who distinguished himself in service during World War II. I was happy to help his family get him the recognition he deserves,” Wicker said.

Lieutenant-Colonel David Martian of the Mississippi Army National Guard presented the Bronze Star to Allen where he was also awarded the Army of Occupation medal.

Allen was even given a replacement medal for his Purple Heart award which was lost in December of 1945 when he was evacuated from a hospital in England during the Battle of the Bulge.

Allen was an infantry platoon leader (lieutenant) with the 29th Division in Europe.

