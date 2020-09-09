New restaurant officially opens in North Hills

Advertisement

New Mexican restaurant opens in Meridian(WTOK)
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

For the second time in as many weeks, a new restaurant has officially opened it’s doors for business in Meridian.

On Wednesday, Don Cheques Authentic Mexican Food held a ribbon cutting at it’s location in North Hills. The restaurant will offer traditional Mexican favorites such as tacos, soft tortillas and enchiladas as well as other dishes including seafood.

“It’s a very exciting moment for Ezequiel and his family," said Interpreter Linda Candelo, who was speaking for Ezequiel Colin Dominguez, owner of the new restaurant. "Obviously he wants to bring a better opportunities for his family and also it’s a dream come true after hard work--after many, many years of hard work.”

Don Cheques Authentic Mexican Food will be open seven days a week in North Hills. It’s located in the old Dobi’s and Pasquale’s building.

