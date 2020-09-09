Sunny skies in store for Wednesday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Wednesday! We look to see lots of sunshine on our Wednesday with high temperatures climbing into the low-90s. We are going to be dry for your day today. We’ll see clear skies overnight with Thursday morning lows in the upper-60s.

High temperatures will stay in the low-90s through Saturday. A pop-up shower or storm will be possible on Thursday, but most of us will stay dry under mostly sunny skies. Rain chances will increase heading into Friday and Saturday, but all-day wash-outs are not expected. Morning lows will return to the low-70s by Friday morning.

Scattered showers and storms will be possible Sunday through Tuesday. High temperatures on our Sunday will be in the low-90s. We’ll cool things slightly off heading into Monday and Tuesday as high temperatures drop into the upper-80s.

