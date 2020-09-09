The climatological peak of hurricane season is becoming more active

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We are tracking four systems in the tropics on Tuesday evening, including two named systems in the Atlantic Ocean.

Tropical Storm Paulette has weakened slightly this Tuesday evening. As of 10 PM CDT, winds are at 60 mph, down from 65 mph on Tuesday afternoon. More weakening is expected through Thursday and Friday before a new surge of intensification begins on Saturday and Sunday. Paulette is not expected to affect land through this weekend.

Tropical Storm Rene weakened Tuesday evening to a tropical depression. This weakening is likely temporary. It is expected to intensify and regain tropical storm strength on Wednesday, and then Rene could become a hurricane on Thursday and Friday. After that, the storm will curve northeastward over the Eastern Atlantic and weaken over cooler water. Rene is not likely to affect land through this weekend, but if it holds together long enough, it could affect the Azores Islands.

Tropical Storm Paulette and Tropical Depression Rene are not the only systems we are monitoring for tropical development. A disturbance off the coast of the Carolinas could affect part of the U.S. coast. The National Hurricane Center gives that system a 40% probability of development in the next five days. Another tropical wave still over Africa is expected to track over the Atlantic Ocean and pass south of the Cape Verde Islands - and south of Tropical Depression Rene’s current track, though Rene will be far away by then. This system is showing strong signs of development after it emerges over the Atlantic. The National Hurricane Center gives it a 70% probability of formation over the next five days.

The historical peak of the Atlantic Hurricane Season is September 11. Tropical Storms and hurricanes can form through October and November, but tropical activity tends to be less booming.

