Universities get proactive in fighting coronavirus

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - All eight of Mississippi’s universities have put together a video to encourage all students to realize they are in the driver’s seat when it comes to preventing the spread of the coronavirus and to follow the recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control.

Cases have escalated at some college campuses prompting concern by university and health officials.

Recent information from the Mississippi State Department of Health shows that the 18-29 age group has had more diagnosed COVID-19 cases than any other age group in the state.

Positive cases are highest in the 18-29 age group (Mississippi State Dept. of Health)

“Our students, like all of us, want their lives to return to normal as soon as possible,” said Dr. Alfred Rankins Jr., Commissioner of Higher Education. “The video highlights the smart choices we can make to help stop the spread of the virus and make progress toward returning to a more traditional campus living and learning environment. It is important to remember that if we all take these simple steps together, it can have a powerful, positive impact.”

Watch the video HERE.

The Centers for Disease Control recommends following these six simple steps to help stop the spread of COVID-19:

• Wash your hands often

• Avoid close contact

• Cover your mouth and nose with a mask when around others

• Cover coughs and sneezes

• Clean and disinfect

• Monitor your health daily

Source: Centers for Disease Control

Students who experience any symptoms of COVID-19 should follow campus guidelines for reporting their symptoms, seeking care and staying apart from others.

The Centers for Disease Control has identified several symptoms, which may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:

• Fever or chills

• Cough

• Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

• Fatigue

• Muscle or body aches

• Headache

• New loss of taste or smell

• Sore throat

• Congestion or runny nose

• Nausea or vomiting

• Diarrhea

Source: Centers for Disease Control

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.