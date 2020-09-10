Braves break NL scoring record in 29-9 romp over Marlins

ATLANTA (AP) — Adam Duvall drove in nine runs with three homers, including a grand slam, and the Atlanta Braves set a National League scoring record while obliterating their franchise mark in a 29-9 romp over the Miami Marlins on Wednesday night.

Atlanta broke loose for 11 runs in the second inning and nearly matched the modern scoring mark since 1900, set by the Texas Rangers in a 30-3 rout of Baltimore in 2007.

The Braves had 23 hits, including seven homers, to score the most runs in their history in Boston, Milwaukee and Atlanta. They topped their old record by six runs.

The outburst came a day after the Braves were shut out by the Marlins on four hits. Freddie Freeman drove in six runs with three hits, including a two-run homer.

Duvall hit one of the team’s three homers during an 11-run second inning, knocking Pablo López (3-4) out of the game. Duvall hit another homer, his 12th, in a six-run fifth and added the slam in the seventh off Josh Smith.

Grant Dayton (2-0) won in relief.