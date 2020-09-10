Advertisement

Braves break NL scoring record in 29-9 romp over Marlins

Atlanta Braves' Adam Duvall steps on third after hitting a grand slam during the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the Miami Marlins on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in Atlanta.
Atlanta Braves' Adam Duvall steps on third after hitting a grand slam during the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the Miami Marlins on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in Atlanta.(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Adam Duvall drove in nine runs with three homers, including a grand slam, and the Atlanta Braves set a National League scoring record while obliterating their franchise mark in a 29-9 romp over the Miami Marlins on Wednesday night.

Atlanta broke loose for 11 runs in the second inning and nearly matched the modern scoring mark since 1900, set by the Texas Rangers in a 30-3 rout of Baltimore in 2007.

The Braves had 23 hits, including seven homers, to score the most runs in their history in Boston, Milwaukee and Atlanta. They topped their old record by six runs.

The outburst came a day after the Braves were shut out by the Marlins on four hits. Freddie Freeman drove in six runs with three hits, including a two-run homer.

Duvall hit one of the team’s three homers during an 11-run second inning, knocking Pablo López (3-4) out of the game. Duvall hit another homer, his 12th, in a six-run fifth and added the slam in the seventh off Josh Smith.

Grant Dayton (2-0) won in relief.

Latest News

National

Chiefs nix headdresses, face paint to start NFL season

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The move by the reigning Super Bowl champions has pleased Native Americans as a good first step, but frustrated some of the 17,000 fans who will be in the stands as the team becomes the first to take the field in front of a crowd during the coronavirus pandemic.

Sports

Sports 10pm - Sept. 9, 2020

Updated: 10 hours ago
Sports 10pm - Sept. 9, 2020

Sports

West Lauderdale at Neshoba Central expected to be physical gridiron battle

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Ellie French
The Rockets won last year's matchup 34-6

Sports

Sports 6pm - September 9, 2020

Updated: 14 hours ago
Sports 6pm - September 9, 2020

Latest News

Sports

LSU football season will open at 25% capacity in Tiger Stadium; no tailgating allowed

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Nick Gremillion and Rachel Thomas
No single game tickets will be sold this season

Sports

Local dirt track racer to compete in major event

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 1:32 AM CDT
|
By Ellie French
Causeyville native Spencer Hughes will be competing in the toughest race of his career

Sports

Sports 10pm - September 8, 2020

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 12:00 AM CDT
Sports 10pm - September 8, 2020

Sports

Meridian adds new championship display to Ray Stadium

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 11:25 PM CDT
The design was updated prior to the first home game of the 2020 season

Sports

Sports 6PM - September 8, 2020

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 7:46 PM CDT
Sports 6PM - September 8, 2020

News

Local USM fans react to Hopson stepping down as football coach

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 3:14 PM CDT
Local USM fans say Jay Hopson had been battling off the field issues as well after resigning as head coach at Southern Miss