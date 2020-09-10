City of Meridian Arrest Report September 10, 2020

ARREST REPORT

JEWEL TAYLOR, 1963

1008 32ND AVE MERIDIAN, MS

MALICIOUS MISCHIEF; PUBLIC DRUNK

SABRINA WILLIAMS, 1979

2402 36TH PL MERIDIAN, MS

PUBLIC DRUNK; GIVING FALSE INFORMATION

GEORGE J LEWIS, 1973

5496 GOODEN LAKE RD BELZONI, MS

SHOPLIFTING; TRESPASSING; DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS

ANGELA C WILLIAMS, 1972

4609 BROADMOOR DR APT 121 MERIDIAN, MS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT; PUBLIC DRUNK

DURRELL CLAY, 1992

HOMELESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

JORDEANNA S LEWIS, 1985

11271 HILL THOMPSON RD COLLINSVILLE, MS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

KELSEY JOHNSON, 1993

2804 43RD AVE MERIDIAN, MS

SIMPLE ASSAULT

DEXTER THOMAS, 1976

3115 HWY 19S MERIDIAN, MS

DUI OTHER

MARGARETTE J MARTIN, 1974

396 SHANNON ST BLYTHE, CA

GIVING FALSE INFORMATION

FELONY ARREST REPORT

There were no felony arrest to report

Meridian Police Department Media Release

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 9, 2020, at 6:00 AM to September 10, 2020, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were not any commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 7:04 AM on September 9, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1900 block of 26th Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

At 7:28 PM on September 9, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1700 block of Bonita Lakes Circle. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

At 3:11 PM on September 9, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1000 block of Martin Luther King Jr Drive. Entry was gained through a door.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 5 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there was’t any evidence found to support the calls

