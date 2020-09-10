City of Meridian Arrest Report September 10, 2020
ARREST REPORT
JEWEL TAYLOR, 1963
1008 32ND AVE MERIDIAN, MS
MALICIOUS MISCHIEF; PUBLIC DRUNK
SABRINA WILLIAMS, 1979
2402 36TH PL MERIDIAN, MS
PUBLIC DRUNK; GIVING FALSE INFORMATION
GEORGE J LEWIS, 1973
5496 GOODEN LAKE RD BELZONI, MS
SHOPLIFTING; TRESPASSING; DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
ANGELA C WILLIAMS, 1972
4609 BROADMOOR DR APT 121 MERIDIAN, MS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT; PUBLIC DRUNK
DURRELL CLAY, 1992
HOMELESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
JORDEANNA S LEWIS, 1985
11271 HILL THOMPSON RD COLLINSVILLE, MS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
KELSEY JOHNSON, 1993
2804 43RD AVE MERIDIAN, MS
SIMPLE ASSAULT
DEXTER THOMAS, 1976
3115 HWY 19S MERIDIAN, MS
DUI OTHER
MARGARETTE J MARTIN, 1974
396 SHANNON ST BLYTHE, CA
GIVING FALSE INFORMATION
FELONY ARREST REPORT
There were no felony arrest to report
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 9, 2020, at 6:00 AM to September 10, 2020, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 7:04 AM on September 9, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1900 block of 26th Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 7:28 PM on September 9, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1700 block of Bonita Lakes Circle. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 3:11 PM on September 9, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1000 block of Martin Luther King Jr Drive. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 5 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there was’t any evidence found to support the calls
