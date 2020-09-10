County Road 11 - Award Winning Butcher in Collinsville offers tips

COLLINSVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) -

Lawrence Killen has been the market manager and resident butcher at the Piggly Wiggly in Collinsville for the past eight years, give or take. And if don’t think cutting meat is serious business, think again, Lawrence and his staff have finished first or second five straight years in competition involving the National Pork Council.

And here at the Piggly Wiggly, they take pride in hand cutting their meat for specific customer orders

“And again we can cut them whatever size our customer wants," said Lawrence Killen, Market Manager for the Piggly Wiggly of Collinsville. "We’ve had them cut them as much as two and a half inches thick. I love the people. That’s it. I like talking with my customers. We share recipes. They give me recipes. I give them recipes. I like the customer interaction and being able to give them what they want, when they want it.”

Within the past couple of months, Killen’s department has been stocking some of the shelves with a new brand of meat called “Welcome Home Beef.” It’s Mississippi born, bred and raised.

“Most of them are fed for 90 days. The Welcome Home Beef is fed on grain for an additional four months so you’re getting seven months of grain fed beef instead of the three.”

And before I left, I had to ask the expert the age old question on how to cook meat. Grilled or in the oven? “Grilled. Haha. Always grilled.”

And there you have it. No surprise. Steaks on the grill. The best. So head on out to the Pig in Collinsville. Ask Lawrence for the County Road 11 Special and make sure you’re hungry.

